Will a new regulation that curbs air pollution in the Mon Valley give residents more clean air days? Some aren’t so sure.

A new study shows black lung disease in younger coal miners is caused by silica dust. While the federal government wants to reduce their exposure to it, for those who already have the fatal disease, it’s too late.

Plus, a discussion on the catastrophe that coal has left behind. And, a look at what could make agriculture a more sustainable job choice in the future.

