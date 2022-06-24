Will a new regulation that curbs air pollution in the Mon Valley give residents more clean air days? Some aren’t so sure.
A new study shows black lung disease in younger coal miners is caused by silica dust. While the federal government wants to reduce their exposure to it, for those who already have the fatal disease, it’s too late.
Plus, a discussion on the catastrophe that coal has left behind. And, a look at what could make agriculture a more sustainable job choice in the future.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- Farming is grueling work, but a Pittsburgh startup is using technology to make it easier - The agricultural industry is struggling to sell young people farming. But technology may be changing that.
- In lieu of county action, 35 communities outside Pittsburgh are now closer to passing climate plans - A new report shows communities where their greenhouse gas emissions are coming from and outlines actions for communities to reduce their carbon footprint.
- A new rule requires Mon Valley polluters to ease up on dirty air pollution days. Will it work? - Clairton residents say it's hard to breathe when air pollution is bad. They say the new rule is long overdue.
- Coal powered the industrial revolution. It left behind an ‘absolutely massive’ environmental catastrophe - Scenes from the end of coal: A blasted mountaintop in Kentucky, an underground inferno in Pennsylvania, slowly dying maples in New Hampshire and a toxic pile of waste in Florida.
- Here’s how to have a say on PennDOT’s plans for electric charging stations - PennDOT officials say that public input is key as the state decides where to put charging stations next.
- Proposal to raise the cost to fish, boat in Pennsylvania under consideration - It's not just inflation but revenues have been flat. Fees pay for things like stocking fish and habitat improvements.
- Black lung patients, advocates urge mine safety officials to update silica dust standards - A new study shows silica dust exposure is causing black lung disease in coal miners. The federal mine safety administration is working on a new standard.