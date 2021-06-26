Manufacturing of electric cars and batteries will take a new kind of worker. If Pennsylvania joins RGGI, a cap-and-trade program for power plants, will your electricity rates go up? An experimental treatment is helping bats fight off a deadly fungus. Pennsylvania has the first dog in the nation trained to sniff out spotted lanternflies.

An Experimental Treatment Shows Promise in Helping Bats Weather a Deadly Fungus - Bat populations are being decimated by White-nose Syndrome caused by a fungus. Spraying a non-toxic chemical where bats winter is helping reduce the disease.

Would PA Joining a Cap-and-Trade Program Affect Your Electric Bill? - The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative could raise electric rates, but only by about $43 per year. Pa. could raise $3.5 billion through RGGI over 9 years.

Voltage Valley Starts Workforce Training Efforts, Despite Troubles at Electric Truck Plant - Lordstown Motors is facing financial trouble. Still, thousands of jobs in electric vehicles and batteries are expected in the Mahoning Valley. Many will require advanced skills.

Poll Shows Pennsylvanians Support Climate Action Amid Pandemic - While a majority of the respondents favored climate action, Republicans were more likely to choose fossil fuels. Democrats chose renewable energy.