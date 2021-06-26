Manufacturing of electric cars and batteries will take a new kind of worker. If Pennsylvania joins RGGI, a cap-and-trade program for power plants, will your electricity rates go up? An experimental treatment is helping bats fight off a deadly fungus. Pennsylvania has the first dog in the nation trained to sniff out spotted lanternflies.
- An Experimental Treatment Shows Promise in Helping Bats Weather a Deadly Fungus - Bat populations are being decimated by White-nose Syndrome caused by a fungus. Spraying a non-toxic chemical where bats winter is helping reduce the disease.
- Would PA Joining a Cap-and-Trade Program Affect Your Electric Bill? - The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative could raise electric rates, but only by about $43 per year. Pa. could raise $3.5 billion through RGGI over 9 years.
- Voltage Valley Starts Workforce Training Efforts, Despite Troubles at Electric Truck Plant - Lordstown Motors is facing financial trouble. Still, thousands of jobs in electric vehicles and batteries are expected in the Mahoning Valley. Many will require advanced skills.
- Poll Shows Pennsylvanians Support Climate Action Amid Pandemic - While a majority of the respondents favored climate action, Republicans were more likely to choose fossil fuels. Democrats chose renewable energy.
- A New Weapon to Stop the Spread of Spotted Lanternfly: A Dog Named Lucky - Lucky is trained to sniff out spotted lanternfly eggs. It's one more tool to fight the invasive pest as it spreads across Pennsylvania.