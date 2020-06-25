How the environmental movement, from organizations to funders, are responding to calls for racial justice. Pennsylvania Attorney General released a report slamming the Department of Environmental Protection for its role in overseeing the state’s fracking boom.
- How Environmental Groups are Reckoning with Racial Bias - From sending out statements of solidarity with Black Lives Matter, to diversifying their board and staff, the environmental groups are realizing they've got to change.
- A Conversation About Representation and Inclusion in the Environmental Movement - A Pittsburgh environmental leader says what feels different in this moment in history is that more people are treating racial disparities and inequities as though they matter to everybody.
- Pa. Says 2 Gas Drilling Companies Committed Environmental Crimes. Here’s Why Corporations, Not People, Are Usually Charged - Attorney General Josh Shapiro: “We are in the first quarter of a long process that will result in more criminal charges.”
- Pa. Lawmakers Hear From Industry, Environmental Advocates on Impact of Cap-andTrade Program - They're weighing the risks and benefits of Pennsylvania joining a regional cap-and trade-program targeting greenhouse gases.