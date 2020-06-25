How the environmental movement, from organizations to funders, are responding to calls for racial justice. Pennsylvania Attorney General released a report slamming the Department of Environmental Protection for its role in overseeing the state’s fracking boom.

How Environmental Groups are Reckoning with Racial Bias - From sending out statements of solidarity with Black Lives Matter, to diversifying their board and staff, the environmental groups are realizing they've got to change.