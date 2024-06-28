The National Transportation Safety Board approved its investigative findings into last year’s train derailment in East Palestine. It issued recommendations on rail safety and emergency response, criticizing Norfolk Southern for keeping critical information away from responders. Former workers at an oil refinery in Philadelphia remember the fire and explosion five years ago that shuttered the plant. Plus, giant wood sculptures at a botanic garden help visitors understand the bees and other pollinators that live among us.
We have news about pollution from gas stoves, another mishap at the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a new director of the Allegheny County Health Department and a debate in the state legislature about renewable energy goals.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
Additional links:
- WHYY: ‘This is how I’m gonna die’: Former employees remember the PES refinery explosion, 5 years later
- WESA: Allegheny County Health Department selects North Carolina leader as its new permanent director
- Pollution risks from gas stoves are greater in small homes - Gas stoves emit harmful pollutants including nitrogen dioxide, raising health concerns for people living in small homes across America.
- Report: Mountain Valley Pipeline testing released water again - Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) experienced a second rupture during hydrostatic testing, days before it asked for and received permission to begin carrying natural gas.
- Pa. lawmakers begin debate on new renewable energy goals - Gov. Josh Shapiro announced a plan to get 35% of the state’s electricity from clean sources by 2035. Right now, 8% comes from renewables.
- 5 takeaways from the NTSB investigation of Ohio train derailment - The National Transportation Safety Board approved the findings of its investigation into a train derailment in East Palestine that released toxic chemicals into the community.
- “Big Bugs” land at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden - The large-scale scultures of David Rogers' Big Bugs + Pollinators highlight the ecological importance of insects and pollinators.