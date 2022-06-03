Pittsburgh is helping residents prepare for a rainier future. And community advocates want racist housing policies taken into account when planning for green infrastructure. Plus, the author of a new book says facing our emotions about the climate crisis is just as important as taking action.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

Pittsburgh is preparing for increasingly severe flooding from climate change - As more basements are flooded, developers in the city now are required to take into account increasing amounts of rainfall.

How facing your fears about the climate crisis is better for you and the planet - An author and researcher on mental health and ecological destruction says a kind of internal activism is needed to solve the climate crisis.

PA Cities Have a Sewer-System Problem. Green Infrastructure Can Help, but Comes With Risks. - Green infrastructure has other benefits besides treating stormwater, like improving air quality and increasing green space. But it could also lead to gentrification.

Climatologist warns PA residents to plan for heat waves and intense storms this summer - The Northeast Climate Center says climate change will make this summer in Pennsylvania warmer than normal, with more days above 90 degrees and more intense storms.