Pittsburgh is helping residents prepare for a rainier future. And community advocates want racist housing policies taken into account when planning for green infrastructure. Plus, the author of a new book says facing our emotions about the climate crisis is just as important as taking action.
- Will we see fewer fireflies this summer? Here’s a look at why the bug’s population is declining - Fireflies, or lightning bugs, are in decline. Scientists say keeping your grass long, leaving leaf litter and turning off outdoor lights can help.
- Pittsburgh is preparing for increasingly severe flooding from climate change - As more basements are flooded, developers in the city now are required to take into account increasing amounts of rainfall.
- How facing your fears about the climate crisis is better for you and the planet - An author and researcher on mental health and ecological destruction says a kind of internal activism is needed to solve the climate crisis.
- PA Cities Have a Sewer-System Problem. Green Infrastructure Can Help, but Comes With Risks. - Green infrastructure has other benefits besides treating stormwater, like improving air quality and increasing green space. But it could also lead to gentrification.
- Climatologist warns PA residents to plan for heat waves and intense storms this summer - The Northeast Climate Center says climate change will make this summer in Pennsylvania warmer than normal, with more days above 90 degrees and more intense storms.
- Allegheny National Forest among first federal lands to get funding for cleanup of orphaned wells - Eighteen high priority abandoned oil and gas wells in the Allegheny National Forest are set to be cleaned up with the first round of federal funds.