Walleye fishermen Chase Cominsky and Jacob Runyan were on quite a streak. They won fishing tournament after tournament–rewarded with expensive boats and tens of thousands of dollars in cash. But last fall, it all came crashing down when they were caught cheating at a championship event on Lake Erie. What the judge found and what happened next. Then, we head out into the wilds of Pennsylvania with the people who keep an eye on the state’s bears.
Plus, news about DEP’s new secretary and impact fees from fracking.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- Not Just Another Fish Story: The Lake Erie Walleye Cheating Scandal - The Points North podcast reels in the true story behind the event that rocked the competitive fishing world.
- Keeping Track of Pennsylvania’s Resurgent Black Bear Population - Meet Pennsylvania's bear biologist as she gathers data on one of the state's 16,000 black bears. The population has rebounded in the last 30 years.
- Pa. Senate confirms Negrin to be DEP secretary - The state Senate confirmed Gov. Josh Shapiro’s pick to oversee the commonwealth’s environmental issues on Tuesday.
- Pa. gas drillers pay record amount in impact fees - Natural gas drillers paid more than $278 million in impact fees in 2022, their largest amount since the payments began in 2012.