Walleye fishermen Chase Cominsky and Jacob Runyan were on quite a streak. They won fishing tournament after tournament–rewarded with expensive boats and tens of thousands of dollars in cash. But last fall, it all came crashing down when they were caught cheating at a championship event on Lake Erie. What the judge found and what happened next. Then, we head out into the wilds of Pennsylvania with the people who keep an eye on the state’s bears.

Plus, news about DEP’s new secretary and impact fees from fracking.

