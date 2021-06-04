Ohio’s Steel Valley sees a future in clean energy as ‘Voltage Valley.’ We ask an expert what will it take to get consumers to buy electric vehicles. The Allegheny National Forest gains critical land along the Clarion River. A tick researcher has tips to stay safe in the outdoors.

What Will It Take to Get Drivers Into Electric Vehicles? - One auto industry expert says it will take three things: price, utility and convenience. New efforts by the Biden administration will help too.

With Electric Vehicles, Ohio’s Steel Valley Remakes Itself as ‘Voltage Valley’ - One test case for Biden's strategy for clean energy jobs: Ohio’s Mahoning Valley. The region lost jobs in the steel and auto industries. Now, a future is emerging in electric vehicles and clean energy.

A Tick Researcher’s Tips for Staying Safe Outdoors - One tip: walk in the center of the trail. Ticks like to attach themselves to long grasses. No need to use DEET.