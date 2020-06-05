5   +   2   =  
#BlackBirdersWeek on social media is a place for Black people to share their joy of nature. We talk with an environmental justice leader about how the environmental movement can address racism. Ticks that carry the bacteria that causes Lyme disease are in Pittsburgh parks. Pa. House Speaker Mike Turzai accepted $11K flight from businessman with fracking-related companies.

 

