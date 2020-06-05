#BlackBirdersWeek on social media is a place for Black people to share their joy of nature. We talk with an environmental justice leader about how the environmental movement can address racism. Ticks that carry the bacteria that causes Lyme disease are in Pittsburgh parks. Pa. House Speaker Mike Turzai accepted $11K flight from businessman with fracking-related companies.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

EPA limits states’ ability to regulate pipelines under the Clean Water Act - New York and New Jersey have used a provision of the Clean Water Act to halt pipeline projects carrying shale gas from Pennsylvania across state lines.

Pa. House Speaker Turzai accepted $11K flight from businessman with fracking-related companies - A watchdog group calls giving a gift like this to a politician when a person has business before the state, a bribe. Spokesperson said Turzai was being transparent in his disclosure.

Can the environmental movement address American racism? - We talk with Mustafa Ali, a leader in environmental justice movement about how racial disparities in the US go beyond policing to public health and the environment

Racist birding incident sparks joyful online event #BlackBirdersWeek - Black birders celebrate their passion and share their experiences. “I haven't had something in my life that has been so fulfilling, and that I can put so much of my energy into and get so much joy out of it."