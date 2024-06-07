This week, hospitals have a big carbon footprint. We report on how local medical professionals are fighting climate change. Some politicians and advocates are calling for a ban on the longtime practice of spreading drilling wastewater on dirt and gravel roads. We talk to a former DEP secretary who says this practice should remain illegal. Flooding can be devasting for communities. We look at what one Ohio River town is doing to prevent future disasters. Plus, the latest problem for the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
We have news about how a new coke oven rule will impact the Clairton Coke Works, a celebration at Raystown Lake and a water trail along the Schuylkill River.
- Health care has a massive carbon footprint. These UPMC doctors are trying to change that - A group of doctors pushed the hospital system to do things like reduce waste and switch chemicals. Now the effort is gaining momentum.
- Former DEP secretary wants spreading conventional oil and gas wastewater on roads to remain illegal - State regulators haven't issued a permit for conventional oil and gas well owners to dump wastewater on roads for years, but it still happens.
- EPA coke oven rule to bring new monitoring requirements to U.S. Steel’s Clairton plant - The new rule will require U.S. Steel to set up fenceline monitoring for benzene, a carginogen, around its coke plant.