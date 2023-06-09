Beaver County residents protested Shell’s ethane cracker because of recent air pollution violations. Meanwhile, officials met with residents in East Palestine, Ohio, to discuss the results of health surveys taken after the train derailment and fires there. But many people affected are still wondering where to get help for their symptoms. And we talk with a Penn State researcher about a UN treaty that could end global plastic pollution, maybe.

Plus, climate activists are looking to change the way investment firms do business. News about wildfire smoke, hurricane season, and the proposal by the Maryland National Guard to fly fighter jets just 100 feet off the ground in the Pennsylvania Wilds.

