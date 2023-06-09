Beaver County residents protested Shell’s ethane cracker because of recent air pollution violations. Meanwhile, officials met with residents in East Palestine, Ohio, to discuss the results of health surveys taken after the train derailment and fires there. But many people affected are still wondering where to get help for their symptoms. And we talk with a Penn State researcher about a UN treaty that could end global plastic pollution, maybe.
Plus, climate activists are looking to change the way investment firms do business. News about wildfire smoke, hurricane season, and the proposal by the Maryland National Guard to fly fighter jets just 100 feet off the ground in the Pennsylvania Wilds.
- A plastic pollution researcher weighs in on the UN treaty negotiations to end it - Countries met in Paris to decide whether plastic production or recycling should be the focus of the agreement they hope to adopt by 2024.
- Residents rally against Shell plastics plant pollution in Beaver County - They want Shell to be held accountable for pollution from its ethane cracker, including for it to be shut down during air pollution events.
- Officials don’t know what the long-term health impacts will be from the East Palestine derailment - Residents told to see their doctors. "We may not know how to get rid of vinyl chloride from the body, but we know how to treat those cancers.”