A commission approved bids to frack under Ohio’s largest state park, wildlife areas and other properties. An author of a new book on deer asks us to examine our relationship with these ubiquitous animals. And a new plant in Weirton is gearing up to make storage batteries for renewable energy plants.
We have news about construction problems along the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a withdrawal of another gas pipeline in Westmoreland County and the state is capping abandoned gas wells, while companies keep abandoning new ones.
Additional links:
Residents in Virginia report sediment in spring water near Mountain Valley Pipeline construction
- New book about deer invites us to take a closer look at ourselves, too - Erika Howsare's "The Age of Deer" investigates the relationship between deer and people throughout history.
- DEP: CNX pipeline project in Westmoreland County withdrawn, lacked wildlife permits - DEP found that CNX's project failed to get federal wildlife clearances. The project was near the Beaver Run Reservoir.
- Pa. gains new abandoned gas wells as it sets records capping old ones - Pennsylvania has hundreds of thousands of abandoned gas wells. Last year, the state plugged just 139, while gaining more than 500.
- Commission approves bids to frack Ohio’s largest state park and two wildlife areas - The commission approved bids to frack under Salt Fork State Park as well as wildlife areas and other state property, while protestors yelled and held signs.
- Form Energy to begin manufacturing iron air batteries in Weirton to stabilize electrical grid - These utility-scale batteries will provide days of backup power for power plants reliant on renewable energy.