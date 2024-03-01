A commission approved bids to frack under Ohio’s largest state park, wildlife areas and other properties. An author of a new book on deer asks us to examine our relationship with these ubiquitous animals. And a new plant in Weirton is gearing up to make storage batteries for renewable energy plants.

We have news about construction problems along the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a withdrawal of another gas pipeline in Westmoreland County and the state is capping abandoned gas wells, while companies keep abandoning new ones.

Additional links:

Residents in Virginia report sediment in spring water near Mountain Valley Pipeline construction