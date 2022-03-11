fbpx

New glass recycling dropoff locations opened in Allegheny County. We look at why some municipalities don’t recycle glass at the curb. And, we talk to a longtime environmental leader about her career and why she’s still hopeful. Plus, more fines for U.S. Steel.

