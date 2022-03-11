New glass recycling dropoff locations opened in Allegheny County. We look at why some municipalities don’t recycle glass at the curb. And, we talk to a longtime environmental leader about her career and why she’s still hopeful. Plus, more fines for U.S. Steel.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

A longtime environmental leader reflects on her career, and why she’s still hopeful - During Jacqui Bonomo's 37-year career, she worked on some big environmental issues but credits her love of a Luzerne County watershed with starting it all. She hopes other Pennsylvanians will step up, too.

New permanent glass recycling stations are opening in Allegheny County - Residents now have a place to take their glass bottles and containers, since many western Pennsylvania municipalities stopped recycling glass.

Packaging group makes the case for better glass recycling - Glass is endlessly recyclable. So why don't some municipalities collect it at the curb?

Valuing wetlands as places to keep intact, not build over - Leonard Stewart walks along the wetlands of the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge every day. He says it helps him connect with nature and his community.

U.S. Steel fined $1.8 million for ‘rotten egg’-gas pollution near Pittsburgh - A county monitor exceeded limits for hydrogen sulfide 153 times in the last 2 years. A study showed the pollution was "entirely" from the Clairton Coke Works.