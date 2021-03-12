Sales of special license plates help fund research for rare species. Conservationists plant a red spruce forest for northern flying squirrels, ready in 50 years. Settlements with energy companies will pay some landowners and protect a nature preserve. And one man’s love of wetlands.

How Your License Plate Could Help Rare Species Like Devil Crayfish and Canby’s Mountain Lover - Those river otter license plates and donation of tax refunds pay for projects that protect some of Pennsylvania's most vulnerable species.

Valuing Wetlands as Places to Keep Intact, Not Build Over - Leonard Stewart walks along the wetlands of the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge every day. He says it helps him connect with nature and his community.

Talen Energy Agrees to Protect Montour Preserve as Part of Plan to Phase Out Coal - A central Pennsylvania conservation group is declaring the settlement a win for water quality and outdoor recreation, as the power plant moves to natural gas.

Chesapeake Energy to Pay $5.3 Million in Settlement with AG - Eligible landowners will get paid up to $700. Some say Chesapeake owes them tens of thousands of dollars or more.

Study Indicates Noise from Natural Gas Compressors Not Good for Nesting Songbirds - Fewer eggs hatched in songbird nests exposed to noise of compressor stations than in nests near quieter locations. Birds were spending less time on the eggs.

Creating a New Spruce Forest for One Small Inhabitant - The imperiled West Virginia northern flying squirrel needs rare red spruce forests to survive. So forests managers are planting a new one, ready in 50 years.