The future of nuclear energy might be microreactors. With new air monitors, an environmental group is publishing real-time pollution data for people who live near the ethane cracker and other industries in Beaver County. How bird flu and the price of eggs are influencing Pennsylvania consumers.
And, the new head of the EPA announced sweeping plans to roll back 31 separate environmental protections. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and a crypto mining company have agreed to speed the cleanup of the company’s unpermitted coal ash dump.
- ‘Cartoon villainy’: Former regulators say EPA’s planned rollbacks would reverse 50 years of environmental progress - The EPA administrator Lee Zeldin announced planned rollbacks of 31 rules to help promote industry and lower the cost of living. He didn't mention protecting the environment or public health.
- A new tool helps Beaver County residents evaluate air quality - The Eyes on Air webpage publishes real-time pollution data from five new air monitors placed throughout Beaver County.
- Crypto mining company agrees to speed cleanup of its coal ash pile - Stronghold Digital Mining will clean up its unpermitted coal ash dump at its waste coal power plant in Venango County, which fuels its crypto mining operations.
- Migratory birds mainly responsible for bird flu outbreak, experts tell Pa. lawmakers - Past avian flu outbreaks were mainly spread by birds on farms. But now, it’s wild birds that are responsible for the spread of the flu.
Pa. businesses and customers are feeling pressure from rising egg prices