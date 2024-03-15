A new study finds that petrochemical plants like Shell’s ethane cracker in Pennsylvania are getting billions in subsidies while breaking environmental laws. Plus people who live near construction sites along the Mountain Valley Pipeline say regulators won’t return their calls about water pollution from the project. Drexel researchers are gearing up to conduct ozone research in the atmosphere during the solar eclipse. And, as winters have warmed, the map that millions of gardeners rely on has been updated.

We have news about proposals by Gov. Josh Shapiro for a cap-and-trade carbon program and new renewable energy standards, and how climate change is impacting honeybees.

