A new study finds that petrochemical plants like Shell’s ethane cracker in Pennsylvania are getting billions in subsidies while breaking environmental laws. Plus people who live near construction sites along the Mountain Valley Pipeline say regulators won’t return their calls about water pollution from the project. Drexel researchers are gearing up to conduct ozone research in the atmosphere during the solar eclipse. And, as winters have warmed, the map that millions of gardeners rely on has been updated.
We have news about proposals by Gov. Josh Shapiro for a cap-and-trade carbon program and new renewable energy standards, and how climate change is impacting honeybees.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- Wondering when to plant? There’s a map for that - The USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map was updated last fall to give gardeners and growers more accurate information about what to plant and when.
- Josh Shapiro proposes state climate program to replace RGGI, asks for new renewable energy goals - Gov. Shapiro is offering his own version of a controversial program to limit climate-warming pollution from power plants and is setting new goals for renewable energy.
- As Mountain Valley Pipeline nears completion, some residents say their concerns are being ignored - The MVP will start transporting gas from West Virginia to Virginia in June. So far, 42 complaints in Virginia allege pollution from construction.
- Climate change could contribute to honey declines, study says - Penn State researchers looked at 50 years of data on honey production as a way of measuring how the landscape of available flowers has shifted over that time.
- During total solar eclipse, Drexel researchers will send a balloon into the stratosphere to measure ozone - Ozone changes with the amount of light, so a total solar eclipse gives researchers an opportunity to study ozone when sunlight is blocked by the moon.