We take an electric car for a trial run and answer your questions. Pennsylvania sets a PFAS limit for drinking water. And, a birding advocate wants to make outdoor spaces more accessible and equitable for all. Plus, a fed-up pipeline activist is running for governor.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- Pennsylvania is revising its environmental justice policy. Here’s what’s changing - The new policy could consider things like education level, English language proficiency, and air and water quality to define environmental justice communities.
- Pennsylvania asks for input on PFAS drinking water rule - PFAS are a class of toxic chemicals used to make water-, heat- and stain-resistant things like non-stick cookware and carpets.
- How the birding community is working for racial and environmental justice - Tykee James' love of birds led him to help organize Black Birders Week and advocate for more accessible and equitable outdoor spaces.
- Driving an EV in Pennsylvania: range anxiety, charging and maintenance - We asked for your questions about EVs. Here's what we found out.
- Environmental group joins Plum Borough Council in fight against second gas wastewater injection well - Injection wells dispose of fracking wastewater deep underground. The group has concerns about truck traffic, water contamination, and earthquakes.