We take an electric car for a trial run and answer your questions. Pennsylvania sets a PFAS limit for drinking water. And, a birding advocate wants to make outdoor spaces more accessible and equitable for all. Plus, a fed-up pipeline activist is running for governor.

Pennsylvania is revising its environmental justice policy. Here’s what’s changing - The new policy could consider things like education level, English language proficiency, and air and water quality to define environmental justice communities.

Pennsylvania asks for input on PFAS drinking water rule - PFAS are a class of toxic chemicals used to make water-, heat- and stain-resistant things like non-stick cookware and carpets.

How the birding community is working for racial and environmental justice - Tykee James' love of birds led him to help organize Black Birders Week and advocate for more accessible and equitable outdoor spaces.