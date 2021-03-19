Why fracking wastewater injected deep underground could come back to the surface. A whistleblower claims there are safety issues with the pipeline that will supply Shell’s ethane cracker. A look at life along the Delaware River with an angler who is witnessing invasive species taking over the landscape.

PlumePGH Helps Pittsburghers Visualize How Emissions Travel Into Their Neighborhoods - Developers of this new visualization of air pollution hope it will help people verify what they smell. "This weaving together [of data] creates a corroboration of people’s experiences.”

How the Upper Delaware River Unites Many Into One Community - "The trout we have here are beautiful as a way to get us to help protect their environment, their habitat. We want to make sure that this place stays like it is forever."

Why Frack Wastewater Injected Underground Doesn’t Always Stay There - One geologist says the landscape is like "Swiss cheese" from a century of oil and gas drilling. All those wells could allow fracking wastewater to travel back to the surface.

Pittsburgh Green Jobs Program Gets Boost from EPA - Landforce will receive nearly $200,000 for its program that trains disadvantaged people in green infrastructure, restoring habitats, and other green jobs.

Central Pa. County Seeks Input on How to Address Climate Change - Cumberland County joins 40 other local governments in Pennsylvania to prepare for climate change.

Legislative Action on Increasing Pennsylvania’s Alternative Energy Goals Appears Unlikely - The standards, set to max out this year, require utilities to buy certain amounts of power from renewable sources. Republican lawmakers would rather have consumer demand drive the transition to clean energy.

DEP Pointed Feds to Whistleblower Complaints About Shell Pipeline - The complaint alleges that defective corrosion coatings were used on the Falcone pipeline that will feed Shell's ethane cracker in Beaver County.