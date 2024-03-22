Companies can take advantage of federal tax credits by capturing their carbon emissions to keep them out of the atmosphere. Now farmers and others are being approached to lease their land to bury this carbon underground. Plus, we’ll hear about an effort to preserve the records of a Pennsylvania coal company. And springtime is nestcam season, prompting some bird lovers to worry over the drama unfolding on their screens. A longtime nest watcher has some advice.
We have news about the plastic bag ban in Pittsburgh, a Superfund site in Jefferson County and private well testing in East Palestine.
- Preserving Pennsylvania’s coal history to look to the future - A treasure trove of coal history is being preserved in northeastern Pennsylvania. There are so many records, it will take at least a decade to archive it all.
- Why I’m addicted to bird nestcams (and you should be too) - For many, following a bird nestcam starts as a curiosity, then quickly veers toward obsession. And the high drama in the bird world can be as intense and dark as a Hollywood thriller.
- EPA seeks entry to abandoned land near Dubois contaminated with lead, arsenic, other pollutants - The EPA filed a request for a court order to enter the unclaimed triangular parcel that sits in the Jackson Ceramix Superfund site.
- Private well sampling in East Palestine gets $2 million boost from federal funding - Columbiana County will sample 250 residential wells using an independent laboratory and local agency staff, not Norfolk Southern contractors.
- Survey finds Pittsburgh’s plastic bag ban is working, but room for improvement - A survey found that Pittsburgh retailers have overwhelmingly complied with the ban, but about a third of restaurants have not.
- Pittsburgh’s climate emissions aren’t falling quickly enough to meet 2030 climate goals - The city of Pittsburgh’s efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions have stalled over the past decade, putting the city on track to miss its 2030 climate goal of cutting emissions in half.