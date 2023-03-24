A former EPA administrator is calling the agency’s response to the train derailment in East Palestine too weak. She says it’s deferring too much to the state of Ohio. Questions are being asked about the cleanup and testing of the creeks polluted by the derailment. Some researchers say Ohio EPA isn’t testing surface water for enough chemicals.
Also, trout season is nearly here, with opening day on April 1. We catch up with officials stocking a local lake with some of the 3 million trout that will be released throughout Pennsylvania this year.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- Former EPA official calls agency’s response in East Palestine too weak - Judith Enck says U.S. EPA is deferring too much to Ohio agencies, which don't have enough expertise and experience in dealing with chemical emergencies.
- Questions about the testing and cleanup of streams after the train derailment - While officials say cleanup of the creeks in East Palestine will take time, some researchers say regulators aren't testing the water for enough chemicals.
- Pennsylvania ranks near bottom of states in renewable energy generation - Federal data show Pennsylvania is 45th in the U.S. in energy production from wind, solar, and hydropower, with only 3% coming from renewables.