A former EPA administrator is calling the agency’s response to the train derailment in East Palestine too weak. She says it’s deferring too much to the state of Ohio. Questions are being asked about the cleanup and testing of the creeks polluted by the derailment. Some researchers say Ohio EPA isn’t testing surface water for enough chemicals.

Also, trout season is nearly here, with opening day on April 1. We catch up with officials stocking a local lake with some of the 3 million trout that will be released throughout Pennsylvania this year.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn