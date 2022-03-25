fbpx

3   +   4   =  
Lost your password?

A proposed rule would limit 2 PFAS chemicals, linked to a long list of health problems, in drinking water in Pennsylvania. An outbreak of avian flu in Pa. could threaten poultry flocks, big and small. An artist gives her view of the Delaware River. Plus, more fines for U.S. Steel and a leak at Shell’s ethane cracker.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

 