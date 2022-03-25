A proposed rule would limit 2 PFAS chemicals, linked to a long list of health problems, in drinking water in Pennsylvania. An outbreak of avian flu in Pa. could threaten poultry flocks, big and small. An artist gives her view of the Delaware River. Plus, more fines for U.S. Steel and a leak at Shell’s ethane cracker.

Joro spider fears in Pennsylvania have spun out of control - One expert calculates it could take the parachuting spiders, accidentally introduced to Georgia from Asia, 40-60 years to make it to Pennsylvania on their own.

An avian flu outbreak has Pennsylvania on alert - Pennsylvania officials recommend keeping chickens and other poultry inside to avoid the highly infectious virus.

Pennsylvania Holds Public Hearings on PFAS drinking water regulation - PFAS is a class of toxic chemicals that can cause an increased risk of health problems, including cancers. The DEP wants to regulate two of them in drinking water.

Sulfuric acid spills from storage tank at Shell ethane cracker plant - Faulty equipment is blamed for the 2,000-gallon spill which was contained on site. The plant is expected to come online later this year.

An artist shows off her love of the Delaware River - "I actually love living by this river, because I can just step out of my house and...I can see all the life that goes through it."

U.S. Steel fined more than $4.5 million for air pollution in Clairton - U.S. Steel is fined again for clean air violations for its Clairton Coke Works. This time it's for 831 violations between Jan. 1, 2020, and March 15, 2022.

DEP looks to add 40 staff to oversee water programs - Gov. Tom Wolf’s final budget proposal calls for a $5 million increase to the Department of Environmental Protection to hire new staff.