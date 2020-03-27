fbpx

While you’re self-isolating, help scientists count penguins or identify wildlife with just your laptop. A new book looks at the role of industry in sowing doubt about science. The uncertain future of an Appalachia plastics hub. Mariner East pipeline construction continues during the coronavirus shut-down.

 

