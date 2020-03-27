While you’re self-isolating, help scientists count penguins or identify wildlife with just your laptop. A new book looks at the role of industry in sowing doubt about science. The uncertain future of an Appalachia plastics hub. Mariner East pipeline construction continues during the coronavirus shut-down.

Here’s Something to Do While You Self-Isolate: Become a Citizen Scientist - The world may have hit pause but science is still happening. And you can help researchers from the comfort of your couch.

Why Some Financial Analysts are Questioning Viability of Appalachian Plastics Hub - They cite factors like reduced demand for natural gas due to a warmer winter and decreased prices for plastic.

‘The Triumph of Doubt’ Digs into How Dark Money Fuels Mistrust of Science - This new book outlines how this manufactured doubt for the science showing adverse impacts to things like beryllium, opiods and diesel exhaust is hurting public health and environmental policy.

Why I’m Addicted to Bird Nestcams (and You Should be Too) - For many, following a bird nestcam starts as a curiosity, then quickly veers toward obsession. And the high drama in the bird world can be as intense and dark as a Hollywood thriller.