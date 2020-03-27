While you’re self-isolating, help scientists count penguins or identify wildlife with just your laptop. A new book looks at the role of industry in sowing doubt about science. The uncertain future of an Appalachia plastics hub. Mariner East pipeline construction continues during the coronavirus shut-down.
- Here’s Something to Do While You Self-Isolate: Become a Citizen Scientist - The world may have hit pause but science is still happening. And you can help researchers from the comfort of your couch.
- Why Some Financial Analysts are Questioning Viability of Appalachian Plastics Hub - They cite factors like reduced demand for natural gas due to a warmer winter and decreased prices for plastic.
- ‘The Triumph of Doubt’ Digs into How Dark Money Fuels Mistrust of Science - This new book outlines how this manufactured doubt for the science showing adverse impacts to things like beryllium, opiods and diesel exhaust is hurting public health and environmental policy.
- Why I’m Addicted to Bird Nestcams (and You Should be Too) - For many, following a bird nestcam starts as a curiosity, then quickly veers toward obsession. And the high drama in the bird world can be as intense and dark as a Hollywood thriller.
- Mariner East Construction Back On After Waiver Requests Approved - The pipeline company said the waivers are necessary to prevent "potential adverse impacts to human health or the environment.” Critics say they are trying to skirt the rules.