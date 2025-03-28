President Trump is a big supporter of coal, and that’s giving some in the industry hope for a comeback. But others don’t see any future for coal. EPA employees and people retired from the agency rallied in Philadelphia to protest the Trump Administration’s efforts to reshape the agency. How environmentalists are reacting to the Environmental Protection Agency’s intention to rollback 31 regulations. We talk with a young climate organizer for her tips for moving the needle on the climate crisis.

Governor Josh Shapiro says Pennsylvania will appeal a decision by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to abruptly end a contract for the state’s farmers and food banks. Advocates say a U.S. Supreme Court ruling chips away at clean water protections.

