President Trump is a big supporter of coal, and that’s giving some in the industry hope for a comeback. But others don’t see any future for coal. EPA employees and people retired from the agency rallied in Philadelphia to protest the Trump Administration’s efforts to reshape the agency. How environmentalists are reacting to the Environmental Protection Agency’s intention to rollback 31 regulations. We talk with a young climate organizer for her tips for moving the needle on the climate crisis.
Governor Josh Shapiro says Pennsylvania will appeal a decision by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to abruptly end a contract for the state’s farmers and food banks. Advocates say a U.S. Supreme Court ruling chips away at clean water protections.
- Trump’s EPA head vowed to roll back dozens of regulations. What impact will that have on public health? - Many of the rules were put in place to protect human health and the environment. How will environmental groups push back on the EPA's new deregulatory agenda?
- ‘A reckless dismantling’: EPA employees and supporters march in Philly to protest cuts - EPA staffers and retirees worry rollbacks and cuts planned by Trump administration officials could undermine work to protect human health.
- Supreme Court ruling could affect pollution entering Pennsylvania waters - The Supreme Court agreed with San Francisco that the Clean Water Act allows the EPA to impose specific limits on pollutants but not to hold permit holders responsible for the overall quality of the water that receives the discharge.
- Advice from a youth climate organizer - An organizer of the upcoming Pittsburgh Youth for Climate Action Summit says it gives her hope to be involved with a group who cares about climate change.
- Gov. Shapiro demands USDA uphold contract with farmers and food banks - Governor Josh Shapiro says Pennsylvania will appeal a decision by USDA to end a $13 million contract for the state’s farmers and food banks.