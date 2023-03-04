We have updates on the train derailment in East Palestine, where many people are deeply skeptical of officials who say it is safe to return to their homes. Meanwhile, Republican politicians are walking a fine line in East Palestine: showing concern for residents without being seen as liberal environmentalists. EPA orders Norfolk Southern to test for dioxins. Plus, the Bearded Ladies Cabaret tackles climate change with a comedy show in drag, on ice.

Ideastream Public Media: ‘Believe nothing you hear.’ Distrust reigns among East Palestine residents

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn