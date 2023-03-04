We have updates on the train derailment in East Palestine, where many people are deeply skeptical of officials who say it is safe to return to their homes. Meanwhile, Republican politicians are walking a fine line in East Palestine: showing concern for residents without being seen as liberal environmentalists. EPA orders Norfolk Southern to test for dioxins. Plus, the Bearded Ladies Cabaret tackles climate change with a comedy show in drag, on ice.
Ideastream Public Media: ‘Believe nothing you hear.’ Distrust reigns among East Palestine residents
- A Pa. Supreme Court decision says groups that appeal environmental permits can recoup legal fees from companies - Appealing environmental permits is expensive. The decision can make it more cost-effective.
- This Philly drag show tackles climate change — on ice - The show is a camp comedy about climate change by the Bearded Ladies Cabaret, a queer arts organization in Philly.
- 31 displaced southern flying squirrels make temporary home in western Pa. - Sixteen were found inside the attic of a home; 19 were removed when their habitat was destroyed by construction work.
- After community pressure, EPA orders Norfolk Southern to test for dioxins - Concerns about dioxins have been mounting since the company intentionally burned several rail cars’ worth of vinyl chloride.
- Hazardous Waste from train derailment site heads to disposal facilities in Ohio, Indiana - Contaminated waste, including soil and liquid, is being sent to hazardous waste landfills, incinerators, and injection well.
- New bill would lower threshold for labeling trains ‘high-hazard’ - The bill would also require high-hazard trains to travel at slower speeds in newer cars, with better braking equipment and additional reporting requirements.
- Pa. leaders begin to piece together what happened after East Palestine derailment - A dozen residents testified under oath about how dramatically the accident had altered their lives. Norfolk Southern's CEO was a no-show.