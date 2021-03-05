An investigation finds fracking chemicals in the bodies of people living near gas wells in SW Pa. Microplastic has been found in every waterway tested in Pennsylvania. Fossil fuel reps say gas and coal are part of the climate solution. Some Pa. Democratic lawmakers agree. For our First Person series, we talk with a young forester about how she came to love the outdoors.

First Person: Melissa Burnett, Community Forestry Fellow, Helps Make Pittsburgh Greener - "A lot of Black communities don't really have time or the money to prioritize getting trees. And then other communities have an abundance of trees and they're large and big and healthy.”

Wolf Promotes Natural Gas Tax to Boost Pandemic Economy - The tax would fuel Back to Work PA, a $3 billion plan for workers and small businesses hurt by the pandemic. It faces an uphill battle.

Philadelphia, Suburban Towns Sue State Over Moratorium on Plastic Bag Bans - These local governments say lawmakers' extension of the plastic bag moratorium was 'undemocratic.' They say they have a right to find local solutions to local problems.

Coal and Gas Jobs Given Center Stage by Pa. Lawmakers, Even Democrats - At recent hearings in Harrisburg, fossil fuel reps told lawmakers that coal and gas are part of the climate solution. Some Democrats agree.

Group Finds Microplastics in Every Pa. Waterway Tested - Plastic from bottles, bags and clothing breaks down into tiny pieces, and they’re found in lakes, streams and rivers all over the state.

Revolution Pipeline, Part of Which Exploded in 2018, Is Back in Service - DEP lifted its order barring the re-start of the pipeline, saying the company has put in enough safety precautions and it is now safe.