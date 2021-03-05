fbpx

An investigation finds fracking chemicals in the bodies of people living near gas wells in SW Pa. Microplastic has been found in every waterway tested in Pennsylvania. Fossil fuel reps say gas and coal are part of the climate solution. Some Pa. Democratic lawmakers agree. For our First Person series, we talk with a young forester about how she came to love the outdoors. 

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

 