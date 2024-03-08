American chestnut trees once thrived in the Appalachian Mountains, but no longer. Now researchers and advocates disagree on plan to bring them back. We’ll also hear about how families experienced severe symptoms living near an EQT fracking site in West Virginia. The company is expanding into the state and looking to dominate exports of liquified natural gas. Plus, a peak into the springtime mating dance of a somewhat elusive bird.
We have news about yet another U.S. Steel fine, an update to a controversial plan to build near a wetland and what a transportation safety official has to say about the decision to vent and burn vinyl chloride in East Palestine.
Additional links:
WPSU: Opponents of proposed Rutter’s in Huntingdon County plan to appeal DEP decision
Washington Post: East Palestine ‘controlled burn’ could have been avoided, NTSB chair says
- The magnificent sky dance of the American woodcock - At dusk in fields in Pennsylvania and throughout the Great Lakes region in spring, an odd-looking bird takes to the sky for an elaborate, acrobatic display. We take you there.
- After GMO program hits snag, what’s the future of restoring American chestnuts? - Researchers and advocates disagree on the path forward for the iconic tree that once provided food for people and wildlife, as well as lumber.
- EPA leaves out existing natural gas-fired power plants from carbon rule - The EPA will hold off on regulating carbon emissions from existing natural gas plants. The new rule will cover coal-fired and new gas-fired power plants.
- Hollowed out: How EQT’s expansion in West Virginia set 4 families reeling, while regulators trusted the company to answer their complaints - Pittsburgh gas giant EQT pledges to tackle climate change and flexes political muscle. Communities in its frack path face stark realities.
- Allegheny County fines U.S. Steel nearly $2 million for air quality violations - Allegheny County Health Department fined U.S. Steel again, this time for 362 operating permit violations at its Clairton Coke Works.