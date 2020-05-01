Stories from the Good River series about the Ohio River watershed: plastic pellets from petrochemical plants, mercury pollution and removing dams in the Mahoning River to help fish. Plus, news about the Pa. food supply and a new injection well for fracking waste.

Whose Job Is it to Reduce Toxic Mercury in the Ohio River? - The brain-harming metal is discharged directly into the river or carried to it on air currents. Some argue authorities are doing too little to stop both routes of pollution.

Decision to Build Ohio Cracker Plant on Hold Due to Pandemic - The decision was supposed to come this summer. The company says the project is still a "top priority."

Gov. Wolf and Ag Secretary Talk Food Supply, Meat Processing Plants - Gov. Wolf said the food supply is stable. He also said food workers won't go into plants if they feel unsafe.