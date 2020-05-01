Stories from the Good River series about the Ohio River watershed: plastic pellets from petrochemical plants, mercury pollution and removing dams in the Mahoning River to help fish. Plus, news about the Pa. food supply and a new injection well for fracking waste.
- Ever Hear of a Nurdle? This New Form of Pollution Could be Coming to the Ohio River - Plastic pellets can escape petrochemical plants like the one Shell is building in Beaver County, Pa. Is the Ohio Valley ready?
- Whose Job Is it to Reduce Toxic Mercury in the Ohio River? - The brain-harming metal is discharged directly into the river or carried to it on air currents. Some argue authorities are doing too little to stop both routes of pollution.
- ‘Unbuilding’: What Might Happen if Dams are Removed in the Ohio River Watershed - Removing small unused dams improves safety and fish habitat, but not everyone is on board.
- Decision to Build Ohio Cracker Plant on Hold Due to Pandemic - The decision was supposed to come this summer. The company says the project is still a "top priority."
- Gov. Wolf and Ag Secretary Talk Food Supply, Meat Processing Plants - Gov. Wolf said the food supply is stable. He also said food workers won't go into plants if they feel unsafe.
- DEP Approves Injection Well in Plum, But Uncertain Economy Might Put Project on Hold - The well will be used to dispose of fracking wastewater, but the economic slowdown from the pandemic has put the project on hold.