This week, we have a special show about how people interact with wildlife and other animals. Our first story looks at what happens when urban and suburban deer populations get out of hand. Some cities and towns opt for bow hunting or bring in sharpshooters. But one community went another way: sterilizing female deer. Plus, a new book looks animals that can be classified as post-natural – those living things that have been intentionally altered by people, through domestication, selective breeding and genetic engineering.
We have news about a bill passed by the state Senate that would let energy companies bypass state agencies when securing a permit to build. Critics say the move would violate federal and state laws. The Maryland National Guard dropped plans to fly fighter jets just 100 feet above the ground in an area known as the Pennsylvania Wilds.
- How one community opted to sterilize deer to control its herd instead of hunting - Ten years ago, a group of neighbors in a Cincinnati neighborhood didn’t want to see their local deer killed. So they turned to another solution: sterilization.
- Book illuminates Pittsburgh’s Center for PostNatural History - The center features organisms intentionally altered through domestication, selective breeding or genetic engineering. The book asks if we humans could be considered postnatural ourselves.
- Plan for low flyovers of fighter jets above PA Wilds is grounded - Maryland National Guard's jets would have flown just 100 feet above the ground. Pa.'s two U.S. senators and others pressured the military to abandon the plan.
- Pa. Senate passes bill to let energy companies bypass state agencies for permits - Under the bill, a governor-appointed board would approve permits for energy development and power generation without public hearings. It could waive regulations.