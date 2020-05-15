Could local wheat help feed the hunger for flour? We look at this final frontier in farm to table. The pandemic’s impact on meatpackers and pig farmers. Plus, the Trump administration made a major change to a regulation that already reduced toxic air pollution from power plants. Why?
- Flour Is Having a Moment. Will Local Wheat Farmers and Mills Benefit? - As supermarket shelves are sold out of flour, local grains and wheat are seeing a surge in interest from consumers.
- Study Finds Methane Leaks in Pa Are Much Higher Than State Reports - The Environmental Defense Fund found estimates don't capture leaks from 'abnormal' conditions. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas.
- Trump’s Executive Order to Keep Meat Plants Open Could Be Risky. Here’s Why. - On this episode of our Trump on Earth podcast, balancing worker safety with the food supply is risky business.
- Why the Rollback of the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards ‘Foreshadows What’s to Come’ - An Obama-era rule has already reduced toxic air pollution like mercury from coal-fired power plants. So why did the EPA roll it back now? In a word, co-benefits.