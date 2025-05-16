Episode for May 16, 2025

A nonprofit hopes to help landowners reclaim mineland in Appalachia by planting trees and selling carbon credits. Their first partner is the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy. A bill in the Pennsylvania legislature would withhold funding from communities that try to restrict shale gas drilling because of pollution and disruption. De-paving parties involve hard hats, sledgehammers, and a lot of volunteers to create space for water drainage and gardens.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday over the state’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, known as RGGI. A southwestern Pennsylvania state senator says his new bill could encourage new investment in aging steel plants. Visitors to Raystown Lake can now contribute to its conservation efforts through a citizen science mobile app.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

ADDITIONAL LINKS:

Pisciottano wants to incentivize investment in Pa. steel with new bill