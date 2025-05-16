Episode for May 16, 2025

A nonprofit hopes to help landowners reclaim mineland in Appalachia by planting trees and selling carbon credits. Their first partner is the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy. A bill in the Pennsylvania legislature would withhold funding from communities that try to restrict shale gas drilling because of pollution and disruption. De-paving parties involve hard hats, sledgehammers, and a lot of volunteers to create space for water drainage and gardens.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday over the state’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, known as RGGI. A southwestern Pennsylvania state senator says his new bill could encourage new investment in aging steel plants. Visitors to Raystown Lake can now contribute to its conservation efforts through a citizen science mobile app.
- Raystown Wildlife Watch invites visitors to help conservation efforts with mobile app - The data will help guide the conservation efforts at Raystown Lake, including managing invasive species.
- Pa. Senate bill would cut impact fees for communities that restrict fracking - Former DEP secretary, David Hess, explains why he says a Senate bill is meant to punish communities that try to protect their health and environment from fracking impacts.
- State Supreme Court hears arguments over Pa.’s membership in Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative - The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative requires fossil fuel burning power plants to pay for carbon dioxide emissions. But is it a tax or a fee?
- “Depaving” the way to greener neighborhoods - People are digging up pavement to prevent flooding by giving stormwater a place to soak into the ground and to lower temperatures.
