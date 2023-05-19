After a coal-fired power plant closed, people gathered at a public performance to memorialize what it meant to the community. And, we talk with the director of The Incline about a seven-newsroom collaboration that examines air pollution and misinformation in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Plus, researchers are looking at how drinking water from private wells might increase the risk of illness among children. News about federal proposals to curb pollution from power plants and leaks from pipelines.

