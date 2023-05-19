After a coal-fired power plant closed, people gathered at a public performance to memorialize what it meant to the community. And, we talk with the director of The Incline about a seven-newsroom collaboration that examines air pollution and misinformation in southwestern Pennsylvania.
Plus, researchers are looking at how drinking water from private wells might increase the risk of illness among children. News about federal proposals to curb pollution from power plants and leaks from pipelines.
- Community attends ‘Calling Hours,’ a memorial for its deceased coal plant - A coal-fired power plant closed during the pandemic. A performance brought the community together to say goodbye.
- Methane leaks from pipelines targeted by proposed federal rule - A federal proposal to reduce leaks of greenhouse gases from pipelines would be the first major change in standards since the 1970s.
- Temple researchers to study how drinking water from private wells impacts children’s health - Participants in the study will receive a treatment system or a placebo device to assess the correlation between water quality and health.
- Pittsburgh media outlets collaborate to cover air quality misinformation in SW Pa. - Seven media outlets have teamed up to cover one of the biggest environmental stories of our region: air pollution. We talk to The Incline about the series.
- How EPA’s proposed power plant rules could impact Pennsylvania - The proposal comes as the dangerous impacts of human-caused climate change become increasingly clear.
- PA lawmakers examine cryptocurrency’s energy waste - State lawmakers are looking into the effects cryptocurrency has on the climate, as the process of generating digital currency saps energy.