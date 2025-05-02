The future of the Endangered Species Act is in question. A bill to amend it was recently introduced in Congress, and environmentalists are taking issue with it. Attacks by black bears are exceedingly rare, but they do happen. How proximity to humans and our pets could be pushing some species, like black bears, to act erratically. Pittsburgh International Airport is doubling the size of its solar field about a mile from the main terminal.
- Points North: Bear Trouble - When a black bear woke up from hibernation in the middle of winter and attacked three people and a dog, researchers were left with one question: Why?
- What amendments to the Endangered Species Act could mean for wildlife - A bill before Congress seeks to make changes to the Endangered Species Act that environmentalists say would weaken its protections.
- Renewables surpass coal on Mid-Atlantic electric grid - The surge in renewables is driven by solar, which now generates nearly 14% of the energy in the regional grid that serves Pennsylvania.