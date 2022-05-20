We examine why the climate crisis is causing increased cases of anxiety. We also talk with a psychologist about managing those fears and moving towards solutions. And, how to help farmers who struggle with mental health issues. Plus, air pollution news for Allegheny County.
- Feeling anxious about climate change? Experts say you’re not alone - Research shows more people are having trouble coping with the climate crisis and their numbers will only increase in the coming years. Experts are concerned it’s taking a toll on mental health.
- Climate Change Brings up Some Hard Emotions, but There Can Be Joy in the Struggle - A psychologist explains how people can cope with the feelings of sadness, fear and anxiety around climate change by looking for solutions and meaning in their lives.
- Changing What It Means to Be a ‘Strong Farmer’ by Prioritizing Mental Health - Farmers face unique challenges that can lead to anxiety and depression. As efforts grow across the country, there are calls to do more in Pennsylvania to help.
- Even moderate air pollution in Allegheny County raises ER visits for kids with asthma, study finds - The study finds Black children are among those most affected by air pollution, even on moderate or "yellow" air quality days.
- Worried by Ukraine war impacts, environmentalists petition feds to dump LNG by rail - The groups urged the Biden administration to reverse a Trump rule that opened up the nation’s railways to liquified natural gas (LNG).
- U.S. Steel agrees to $1.5 M fine for air pollution violations at Edgar Thomson steel plant - The fines are for air violations including failing to maintain pollution control equipment and leaving doors open, allowing pollution to escape.
- Wolf touts Pennsylvania’s bid for a low-carbon hydrogen hub that relies on fossil fuels - Hydrogen fuel’s only by-product is water. But Pa.'s proposal for a federally-funded hydrogen hub would use natural gas to create hydrogen.