We examine why the climate crisis is causing increased cases of anxiety. We also talk with a psychologist about managing those fears and moving towards solutions. And, how to help farmers who struggle with mental health issues. Plus, air pollution news for Allegheny County.

Feeling anxious about climate change? Experts say you’re not alone - Research shows more people are having trouble coping with the climate crisis and their numbers will only increase in the coming years. Experts are concerned it’s taking a toll on mental health.

Climate Change Brings up Some Hard Emotions, but There Can Be Joy in the Struggle - A psychologist explains how people can cope with the feelings of sadness, fear and anxiety around climate change by looking for solutions and meaning in their lives.

Changing What It Means to Be a ‘Strong Farmer’ by Prioritizing Mental Health - Farmers face unique challenges that can lead to anxiety and depression. As efforts grow across the country, there are calls to do more in Pennsylvania to help.

Even moderate air pollution in Allegheny County raises ER visits for kids with asthma, study finds - The study finds Black children are among those most affected by air pollution, even on moderate or "yellow" air quality days.

Worried by Ukraine war impacts, environmentalists petition feds to dump LNG by rail - The groups urged the Biden administration to reverse a Trump rule that opened up the nation’s railways to liquified natural gas (LNG).