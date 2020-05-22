During the coronavirus shutdown, people are noticing a change in the air. Does this line up with pollution data? We talk with a self-described “flour ambassador” who says this ingredient can be local. Plus, state officials brace for throngs of campers at state parks. Four environmental issues to watch during the pandemic.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- ‘Flour Ambassador’ Hails the Last Farm-To-Table Ingredient - Author Amy Halloran has been waiting a decade for locally grown and milled flour to get some attention. The variety of flavors will surprise you.
- How the Coronavirus Is Impacting 4 Environmental Issues - From less traffic to more plastic, how the coronavirus shut-down has impacted Pittsburgh.
- State Campgrounds Are Open in Yellow Phase Counties, But It’s Not Risk-Free - Camping is a great way to get out of the house, but you have to take precautions. Find out what's open at state parks.
- Gov. Wolf Vetoes Bill That Would Halt New Regulations During Pandemic - Environmental and other groups opposed the bill. GOP says lawmakers and agencies need time to focus on the coronavirus crisis.
- Has the Pandemic Cleaned Up Our Air? Answers Could Lie on Your Doorstep - Fewer cars, less coal-powered electricity, and industrial shutdowns combined with a cool and breezy spring has improved air quality in many areas.