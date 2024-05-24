This week, we talk to entomologist and author Doug Tallamy, who wants people to landscape with native plants to feed bees and other pollinators. His goal is for half of the 40 million acres of lawn in the U.S. to be replanted with native species in what he calls the “Home Grown National Park.” We’ll also visit a special bog habitat in eastern Pennsylvania that was formed in the ice age. Plus, we join researchers at Presque Isle State Park who are looking for an invasive snail that has gained a foothold in Lake Erie. New research reveals how fireflies are faring in the eastern U.S.
We have news about the Allegheny County Clean Air Fund and a new training effort for energy efficiency jobs.
- How a rare bog in Pennsylvania formed 13,000 years ago - A relic of the ice age, the Tannersville Cranberry Bog in Monroe Co. is home to carnivorous pitcher plants, certain orchids, black spruce trees, and of course, wild cranberries.
- Allegheny County’s Clean Air Fund could do more to fight pollution, controller says - County Controller Corey O'Connor says the fund is “not being spent quick enough and it's not being spent in communities that need it the most."
- Hunting for invasive snails in Lake Erie - A research team from Penn State Berhend is searching for mysterysnails in Lake Erie as part of an effort to document invasive species in Pennsylvania.
- Your Lawn Is an ‘Ecological Deadzone.’ The Case For Replacing It with Native Plants - Entomologist Doug Tallamy says ditching half of our lawn space could make room for planet-saving biodiversity.
- Penn State researchers help shine light on firefly populations in the eastern U.S. - Lightning bugs live in soil as larvae and eat snails and slugs, so lots of pavement are bad for the insects. So is nighttime light pollution.