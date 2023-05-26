If you shine a black light on a southern flying squirrel, it glows pink. But why? We dive into the questions about biofluorescent animals. Plus, we’ll hear about how researchers are using a program trained to identify bird species from hours of birdsong recorded in the forest. It’s helping in forest and bird conservation. Plus, a $10 million fine for Shell for air pollution violations at its Beaver County ethane cracker and news about the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- Researchers team up to analyze recordings of bird songs in Pennsylvania forests - IUP and Pitt researchers take recordings from the forest to a lab, where a computer program identifies bird species, aiding conservation research.
- Glowing squirrels and the search for ‘why’ - One night in northern Wisconsin, Jon Martin was looking for biofluorescence. But what Martin saw that night was something he never expected.
- Shell’s air pollution violations result in $10M fine for Beaver County ethane cracker - Shell's ethane cracker has racked up air quality violations since its start-up and more than 43 malfunctions since 2022.
- New research supports Pennsylvania’s inclusion in Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative - By joining RGGI, Pennsylvania could speed its pace in cutting carbon emissions, raise new revenue and boost the use of renewable fuel.