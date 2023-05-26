If you shine a black light on a southern flying squirrel, it glows pink. But why? We dive into the questions about biofluorescent animals. Plus, we’ll hear about how researchers are using a program trained to identify bird species from hours of birdsong recorded in the forest. It’s helping in forest and bird conservation. Plus, a $10 million fine for Shell for air pollution violations at its Beaver County ethane cracker and news about the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

