Conservationists are working hard to save a plant so rare, few have ever seen it. And entomologist Doug Tallamy wants people to ditch half of their manicured, green lawn in favor of native plants to feed bees and other pollinators. We’ll also meet members of a garden group who are gently encouraging people to retire their lawnmowers.

 

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

 