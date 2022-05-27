Conservationists are working hard to save a plant so rare, few have ever seen it. And entomologist Doug Tallamy wants people to ditch half of their manicured, green lawn in favor of native plants to feed bees and other pollinators. We’ll also meet members of a garden group who are gently encouraging people to retire their lawnmowers.
- Your Lawn Is an ‘Ecological Deadzone.’ The Case For Replacing It with Native Plants - Entomologist Doug Tallamy says ditching half of our lawn space could make room for planet-saving biodiversity.
- A new group wants to help you make your yard more wild - A new Western Pa. chapter of the nonprofit Wild Ones wants to help people plant yards and gardens that nurture the Earth rather than harm it.
- The Race to Save a Rare Mountain Lover - One of the rarest plants in Pennsylvania may go extinct. Scientists are trying to save it, armed with squirt bottles and notepads.
- Pennsylvania’s top environmental regulator to step down - Patrick McDonnell led DEP since 2016. He oversaw efforts on electric vehicles and environmental justice, but defended the agency's oversight of fracking.