Climate activists say Joe Biden’s climate plan isn’t progressive enough, but may be part of his strategy. Offshore wind project gets approval for Lake Erie, but has to protect birds, bats. Backyard fires may be part of your summer plans, but wood smoke is bad for your health.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

Allegheny County Fines U.S. Steel $360,000 for Coke Plant Violations - Fines are for a six-month stretch between October 2019 and March 2020, adding to the millions of dollars of fine in the last few years.

Great Lakes Offshore Wind Project Calls Ohio Approval a ‘Poison Pill’ - The first-ever offshore wind project in the Great Lakes was approved, but would have to shut down at night for 8 month of the year.

PA DEP Faces Flat Funding to Start Next Fiscal Year - DEP was hoping to add more staff, but now funding may remain flat due to revenue losses from the coronavirus shutdown.

Popular Backyard Fires Aren’t Fun for Everyone. Wood Smoke Is Bad for Your Health. - Wood smoke has ultrafine particles with toxins like benzene that penetrate deep into the lungs. Kids are more at risk.