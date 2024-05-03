The federal government is betting big that creating hydrogen with solar and wind will be climate solution for hard to decarbonize industries. Some experts are skeptical. A shocking new book looks at radioactivity in the oil and gas industry, and its impacts on workers who have experienced their teeth falling out, strange rashes and cancer. Meanwhile, two fracking waste disposals facilities in Eastern Ohio are facing consequences for noncompliance. Residents in Westmoreland County are frustrated a hazardous waste facility wasn’t shut down despite violations.
We head to a fish hatchery that is key to Pennsylvania’s walleye population. We have news about the removal of small dams across the region to help fish and other aquatic life, and grants for schools to address lead, mold and asbestos.
- A trip to the fish hatchery that helps boost Pennsylvania’s walleye population - Walleye season begins Saturday in Pennsylvania. We get a behind-the-scenes look as the hatchery produces another generation of the freshwater fish.
- Ohio AG wants Pa. company held in contempt for failing to clean up radioactive drilling waste - The company along the Ohio River was found to have radioactive liquids and sludge on the floor of its facility, among other "egregious" violations.
- A new book takes on the dangers of radioactivity in the oil and gas industry - Science journalist Justin Nobel's shocking seven-year investigation looks at how the industry has skirted regulations and endangered public health.
- River group gets $1.2M to remove dams in Ohio and Susquehanna watersheds, improve fish habitat - The non-profit group, American Rivers, will use a $1.2 million grant to reconnect nearly 200 miles of aquatic habitat in Western Pennsylvania.
- Pa. schools can apply for up to $10M for environmental repairs - Schools can address environmental concerns, such as lead, asbestos and mold. More than 90% of Pa. schools have lead in their drinking water.
- EPA consent order requires hazardous waste landfill to submit to an audit. Residents say it’s not enough - Yukon residents wanted the MAX Environmental facility shut down. EPA found nearly two dozen violations, including piles of hazardous waste exposed to the elements.
- Green hydrogen: A climate change solution or fossil fuel bait and switch? - The federal government is betting big that creating hydrogen power with renewables is feasible and will help solve the climate crisis. Others are skeptical.