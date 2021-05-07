Branding gas as “responsibly sourced” by cutting methane leaks. A fight is brewing over another source of methane, the meat and dairy industry. A new study finds the 2018 Christmas Eve fire at Clairton Coke Works made asthma bad for people nearby. Choosing native plants helps create more habitat for birds and bugs. Climate change report predicts more heatwaves, floods, and droughts in Pennsylvania’s future.

2 Drilling Companies Hope to Cut Methane Leaks and Rebrand Gas as ‘Responsibly Sourced’ - A certification program to monitor for methane leaks from fracking operations hopes to label natural gas as "responsibly sourced."

The Climate Crisis Is Pushing Us to Confront Our Relationship With Meat - Consumption of meat and dairy plays a big role in climate change. How will solving the climate crisis affect what we eat? We talk to an expert to find out.

Pa. Climate Report Predicts Nearly 6-Degree Temperature Rise, More Heat Waves and Intense Storms by 2050 - Pennsylvania could have more than a month’s worth of days 90 degrees or higher through the year by midcentury. “The public should be shocked by these numbers."

Study Finds Patients Near U.S. Steel Plant Had Worse Asthma After 2018 Fire - A 2018 Christmas Eve fire at the Clairton Coke Works knocked out pollution controls for three months, resulting in large releases of sulfur dioxide, a lung irritant.

Why Peregrines Have Made a Comeback in Cities - Peregrine falcons were nearly wiped out by DDT. Nature blogger Kate St. John explains why this bird, one of the fastest in the world, is likely to be nesting in a city near you.

Creating Native Habitat, Yard by Yard - Native plants can transform your yard into habitat for insects, birds and other wildlife, but the occasional peony is okay, too

Legislature Revives Effort to Create Special Standards for Conventional Drillers - The bill would loosen rules for reporting spills and allow drillers to spread wastewater on roads. But opponents say the brine has high levels of radioactivity.