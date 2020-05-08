fbpx

Conservation research and activities are on hold due to the pandemic. Plus, some are calling changes to the federal stimulus program a “stealth bailout” for the oil and gas industry. An alliance of stakeholders in the Ohio River watershed is looking to get things like clean water projects funded, just like in the Great Lakes. 

