Conservation research and activities are on hold due to the pandemic. Plus, some are calling changes to the federal stimulus program a “stealth bailout” for the oil and gas industry. An alliance of stakeholders in the Ohio River watershed is looking to get things like clean water projects funded, just like in the Great Lakes.
- River Alliance Charts Coordinated Path for the Ohio Watershed - The Ohio River Basin Alliance has several goals for the 15-state watershed like being a world-class destination for outdoor recreation.
- Coronavirus Delays Conservation Efforts in Pennsylvania - Conservation research and other activities are put on hold as groups weigh the long-term impact from the coronavirus shutdown.
- Report: Poultry Farming Sends More Pollution to Chesapeake Bay Than Previously Thought - The Environmental Integrity Project says about a million more pounds of nitrogen pollution are getting into the bay. Half of Pa. land drains into the Chesapeake.