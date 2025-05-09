Last year, workforce development organizations in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia were awarded a $15 million EPA grant to train people in landscaping and tree pruning, and to expand their services. But the federal government just terminated the grant. A new map shows there have been important federal investments in clean energy across Pennsylvania, but as federal dollars to support climate initiatives become uncertain, more action is needed. A reporter was stopped by police for asking follow-up questions at an oil and gas committee meeting.
Also, an Ohio Commission approved putting another parcel of an eastern Ohio Wildlife Area up for bid by fracking companies. Seventeen states and the District of Columbia are suing the Trump administration over pausing all wind permits. Solar power set records in April in the regional grid, which includes Pennsylvania.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- EPA terminates $15M climate justice grant to Pittsburgh and Philly non-profits - Landforce and its partners planned to expand their workforce development efforts in landscaping and upcycling wood waste. Now their funding is gone.
- Map shows what’s possible with federal clean energy investment in Pa. - Environmental groups highlight projects across Pennsylvania where Inflation Reduction Act money was used for clean energy and climate resiliency.
- Ohio opens more state land for fracking, then police officer physically prevents a reporter from asking questions - A state commission approved new acreage for fracking in one wildlife area, and delayed action on thousands of additional acres. Then police physically prevented a reporter from talking with the commission chair.
- Renewables surpass coal on Mid-Atlantic electric grid - The surge in renewables is driven by solar, which now generates nearly 14% of the energy in the regional grid that serves Pennsylvania.