Democrats are hoping to get climate policy passed by flipping at least three seats in the Pennsylvania State Senate. But a race in Pittsburgh’s suburbs is leaving the environment out. More rain as a result of climate change is causing landslides and testing planning decisions made decades ago. Money from the Inflation Reduction Act is starting to flow into Pennsylvania, but future funding could be threatened by a second Trump administration.

Also, Pennsylvania will receive about $245 million this year to clean up abandoned mine lands. With the presidential election just days away, environmental justice advocates see high stakes for their communities. How the practice of forest bathing can relieve stress and put us in touch with nature.

