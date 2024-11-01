Democrats are hoping to get climate policy passed by flipping at least three seats in the Pennsylvania State Senate. But a race in Pittsburgh’s suburbs is leaving the environment out. More rain as a result of climate change is causing landslides and testing planning decisions made decades ago. Money from the Inflation Reduction Act is starting to flow into Pennsylvania, but future funding could be threatened by a second Trump administration.
Also, Pennsylvania will receive about $245 million this year to clean up abandoned mine lands. With the presidential election just days away, environmental justice advocates see high stakes for their communities. How the practice of forest bathing can relieve stress and put us in touch with nature.
Additional links:
Farm-tastic: Third annual Agricultural Education Days thrills Allentown fourth-graders
- Pa. communities start to see impact of federal climate spending, as election casts doubt on programs’ futures - More than $5.6 billion in federal funds have been awarded to hundreds of projects across the state. Republicans want to repeal climate funding.
- No ‘seat at the table’: Why environmental justice activists fear a Trump win - “With a Harris-Walz administration, we will at least have a seat at the table,” one activist said. “With a Trump administration, there won't be a table.”
- Turning to Forests for Better Health - People are finding that forests are good medicine. To improve health, one local therapist has taken groups 'forest bathing' in Frick Park.
- Contenders in Pennsylvania Senate race shy from risky climate, energy stances while courting voters - One of four notable swing districts, Pennsylvania’s 37th Senate seat could shift the balance of power in state government, with big implications for climate and energy.
- Pennsylvania receives another round of record-level federal funding for coal mine cleanups - Pennsylvania is receiving nearly $245 million for the third year to clean up abandoned mine lands and treat coal-polluted waterways.
- Pretty much everywhere, it will be wet: Pittsburgh-area planners prep for climate future - Intense rain, steep topography, aging infrastructure and housing built for a different climate future threaten homes around the region.