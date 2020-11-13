What Biden’s win means for the environment and climate change. High school students hold a climate action summit, while youth in coal country contemplate their future without coal. A new study shows kids living near industrial plants in Allegheny County have nearly triple the rate of asthma of kids nationwide. DEP orders steep slopes along the Revolution pipeline be stabilized. A “Marshall Plan” for Appalachia.

Local High School Students Lead Youth Climate Summit - Woodland Hills students helped organize the event for more than 200 local students. Kids leaned about environmental justice and how to bring climate action to their schools.

From Appalachia to Wyoming: Youth From Coal Country Discuss the Future After Coal - The decline of coal, past and present, loomed large in their conversation about what the future may hold for them and their communities.

Pittsburgh Mayor Touts ‘Marshall Plan’ for Appalachia - The plan calls for $600 billion to transition from fossil fuels to greener energy. “If we do nothing, over the next 10 years, our four-state region will lose 100,000 jobs."

Public Comment Period Opens for Draft RGGI Rule - The draft rule would allow Pennsylvania to join 10 northeastern states in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative to curb emissions from power plants.