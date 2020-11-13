fbpx

What Biden’s win means for the environment and climate change. High school students hold a climate action summit, while youth in coal country contemplate their future without coal. A new study shows kids living near industrial plants in Allegheny County have nearly triple the rate of asthma of kids nationwide. DEP orders steep slopes along the Revolution pipeline be stabilized. A “Marshall Plan” for Appalachia.

 

 

