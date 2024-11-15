Last year the Biden administration tasked federal agencies with considering environmental justice in their decisionmaking. Some say that isn’t happening as planning for the seven new hydrogen hubs moves forward nationwide. Water quality in Pennsylvania streams is being hindered by aging dams, many of which are dangerous and obsolete. Climate-related weather like flash floods and extreme heat impacts people experiencing homelessness.

Also, an environmental group wants state regulators to tighten water pollution restrictions on a U.S. Steel plant near Pittsburgh which has released oil into the Monongahela River. Friends of the Riverfront released a new plan for recreation in Pittsburgh’s three rivers. PECO, formerly the Philadelphia Electric Company, has agreed to add solar energy to its mix of sources that generate electricity for customers in southeast Pennsylvania.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

Additional links:

Removal of dam on the Monongahela River dredges a fast track to normal navigation

Heavy rain, floods, and heat: How climate change makes life tougher for unhoused people in the Philly area