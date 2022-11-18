How the $2 billion in tax credit Gov. Wolf just signed into law benefits natural gas. We’ll also hear about a solar farm project for the University of Pittsburgh. Plus, Shell’s ethane cracker officially opens. And an environmental reporter blows off some steam during a solo hike. We have news about the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and a fine for a gas company.

How the $2 billion in tax credits Gov. Wolf signed into law will benefit natural gas - We dig into how the tax credits will encourage natural gas drilling, why Wolf and Democrats supported it, and how hydrogen fits in.

Essay: A 70-mile Hike Provides a Refuge from a Stressful Year - "Henry David Thoreau went into the woods to 'live deeply and suck out all the marrow of life.' Me? I just wanted to stop looking at my phone."

CNX fined $200K for spills of fracking fluids in Greene County - The spills occurred at well pads in Richhill Township. CNX didn't fully remediate one spill for nearly 70 days while it continued to frack.