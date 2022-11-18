fbpx

How the $2 billion in tax credit Gov. Wolf just signed into law benefits natural gas. We’ll also hear about a solar farm project for the University of Pittsburgh.  Plus, Shell’s ethane cracker officially opens. And an environmental reporter blows off some steam during a solo hike. We have news about the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and a fine for a gas company.

