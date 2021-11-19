The Allegheny Front and Environmental Health News investigated the mental health impacts of air and water pollution and climate change in western Pennsylvania. We found alarming evidence that residents throughout the region are likely suffering changes to their brains due to pollution in the surrounding environment. Reporting also uncovered the growing gap in mental health care as more people are traumatized by worsening climate change.
More at alleghenyfront.org/mentalhealth
- Feeling anxious about climate change? Experts say you’re not alone - Research shows more people are having trouble coping with the climate crisis and their numbers will only increase in the coming years. Experts are concerned it’s taking a toll on mental health.
- How to address the looming crisis of climate anxiety - As climate change worsens, the need will grow for mental health services. Some therapists are recommending climate action to ease worry. Others are advocating for community-based therapies to fill the gap.
- Air pollution can alter our brains in ways that increase mental illness risk - Emerging research finds polluted air linked to mental health problems, leaving western Pennsylvania children and environmental justice communities at high risk.
- How contaminated water contributes to mental illness - New research indicates that childhood lead exposure impacts adult mental health. The toxic heavy metal is found across western Pennsylvania drinking water systems, leaving thousands of kids at risk.