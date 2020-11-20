The call for a reimagined Conservation Civilian Corps to solve today’s problems. Researchers work to develop a Lyme disease vaccine, while the tick’s range increases, including in urban parks. Pa bills would loosen rules for pollution reporting and conventional drilling. Federal charges against the Pittsburgh water agency. Update on the Revolution pipeline.

Bill Heading to Governor Relaxes Environmental Laws for Conventional Drillers - Lawmakers say the less rigorous environmental standards are scaled for "mom and pop" drillers.

Lyme Disease Risk is High in City Parks, Too - A researcher found ticks with the bacteria that causes Lyme disease in Pittsburgh's parks. He says there's a risk of getting the disease at any urban or suburban park in the region.

WVU Researchers to Develop Lyme Disease Vaccine As Climate Change Expands Tick’s Reach - The nearly $2 million federal grant comes as cases of the tick-borne bacterial infection are on the rise nationwide.

PWSA Charged With Illegally Discharging Sludge Into Allegheny River - The federal charges are for making false statements at PWSA's drinking water plant, in violation of the Clean Water Act.

Bill in State House Would Loosen Pollution Reporting Requirements - The bill would only require spills be reported if they violate water quality standards or are reportable under federal rules. Currently, a spill of any size must be reported.