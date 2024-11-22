The Northeast has faced a record-breaking drought this fall. It’s impacting trees, including the ones we put in our homes at Christmas. Most steel is made using coal. A new report says emissions from plants that are part of this traditional steelmaking have serious consequences for public health. A new exhibit looks at the environmental implications of our fashion choices.
Also, there’s been a sharp decline of several Pennsylvania bat species from white-nose syndrome. A new federal conservation plan aims to keep development projects from making things worse. ClearWater Conservancy recently received two grants to help pay for its new Community Conservation Center, which will serve as a hub for land conservation and watershed protection in central Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Game Commission is hopeful a state ban on Sunday hunting will be completely lifted next year. After an explosion at a fracking waste disposal site last year, nearby residents had concerns about impacts on health and the environment.
- Fairmont residents press agencies on blast at W.V. fracking waste site - Residents are concerned about an explosion and fire last year at a facility that processes fracking waste.
- New conservation plan aims to protect endangered Pa. bats from habitat loss - White-nose syndrome is wiping out bats. This voluntary plan has guidelines for conservation measures that protect their winter and summer habitats.
- So beautiful but so terrible: Philly exhibit traces the ecology of fashion - The exhibit at Drexel University spans fashions of the past to the waste of today's industry. “We have enough clothes on the planet to clothe the next six generations."
- Report: Coal-based steelmaking causes hundreds of premature deaths and billions in health costs nationwide - It also found nearly 250,000 cases of asthma every year were caused as a result of the air pollution from coal-based steel, such as at U.S. Steel's Mon Valley plants.
- A new conservation center in Centre County lands federal and state funding - ClearWater Conservancy's new center will serve land conservation and watershed protection initiatives across central Pennsylvania.
- Pa. Game Commission temporarily expands Sunday hunting, hopes for permanent change next year - Thanks to a state law passed in 2019, Sunday hunting is allowed for three consecutive weekends in mid-November and early December.