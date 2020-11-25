We revisit stories about native plants: Saving a plant so rare, few have seen it, gardening with native plants and how an invasive shrub and foraging mice could be bad for forests. Our reporter seeks refuge from the upheaval of 2020 on a 70-mile hike. Plus, residents speak out after an air inversion caused a string of bad air days in Allegheny County.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn