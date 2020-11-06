An election post-mortem on hopes to flip the GOP-controlled Pennsylvania General Assembly to blue. The US Senate will likely stay under GOP control. So what could a (potential) President Biden do on climate and environment? What some Pennsylvania voters had to say about the environment. Plus, owls!
- Environmental Voter Group Disappointed in State Election Results, But Hopeful for the Future - Conservation Voters of PA had hoped to flip Pennsylvania House blue. That didn't happen, but they vow to keep working at it.
- What Could a President Biden Accomplish on Climate? - If the Senate stays under Republican control, it would likely prevent sweeping climate legislation, and progressive cabinet nominees, should Biden win. But there's a lot he could do in the executive branch.
- U.S. Officially Withdraws from Paris Climate Agreement - Analysts say exiting the landmark climate agreement is not only a blow to climate action, but hinders the U.S.'s ability to participate in the economics of the future.
- What Some Pennsylvania Voters Had to Say About the Environment - On election day, our team of reporters visited polling places to talk with voters about how they voted, and if environmental issues were top of mind.
- Groups Sue EPA Over Flares at Industrial Facilities - Suit claims rules allow excess pollution at natural gas processing stations, landfills and chemical plants.
- The Lure of the Saw-Whet Owl - How do you get volunteers of all ages to come out on cold, windy nights for hours, to participate in a conservation science project? The promise of really cute owls.