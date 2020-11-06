An election post-mortem on hopes to flip the GOP-controlled Pennsylvania General Assembly to blue. The US Senate will likely stay under GOP control. So what could a (potential) President Biden do on climate and environment? What some Pennsylvania voters had to say about the environment. Plus, owls!

Environmental Voter Group Disappointed in State Election Results, But Hopeful for the Future - Conservation Voters of PA had hoped to flip Pennsylvania House blue. That didn't happen, but they vow to keep working at it.

What Could a President Biden Accomplish on Climate? - If the Senate stays under Republican control, it would likely prevent sweeping climate legislation, and progressive cabinet nominees, should Biden win. But there's a lot he could do in the executive branch.

U.S. Officially Withdraws from Paris Climate Agreement - Analysts say exiting the landmark climate agreement is not only a blow to climate action, but hinders the U.S.'s ability to participate in the economics of the future.

What Some Pennsylvania Voters Had to Say About the Environment - On election day, our team of reporters visited polling places to talk with voters about how they voted, and if environmental issues were top of mind.

Groups Sue EPA Over Flares at Industrial Facilities - Suit claims rules allow excess pollution at natural gas processing stations, landfills and chemical plants.